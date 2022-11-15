Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

