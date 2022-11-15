Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 17,139 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 129,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

