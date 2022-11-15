Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

