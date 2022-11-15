Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 621 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,407,000 after buying an additional 107,670 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $8,561,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 321,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after buying an additional 94,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $7,646,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

ONTO opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

