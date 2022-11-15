Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

