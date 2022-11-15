Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,468.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.6 %

IKTSY opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

About Intertek Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

