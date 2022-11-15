Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH opened at $283.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.