iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,508,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.73 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

