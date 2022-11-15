iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

