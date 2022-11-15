iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

