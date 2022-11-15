iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

