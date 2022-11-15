Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $449.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

