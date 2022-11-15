Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

