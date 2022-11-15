James R. Scott, Jr. Sells 3,852 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

