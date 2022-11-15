Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,872 shares of company stock valued at $725,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

