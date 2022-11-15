Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 3,308 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE WLK opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.