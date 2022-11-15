Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

