Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Shares Up 3.4%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.
