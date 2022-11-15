Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $164,765.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
