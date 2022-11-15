Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $164,765.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,978,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

