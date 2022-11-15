Jennifer Honeycutt Sells 8,211 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $266.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.14. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.