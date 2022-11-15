Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 758,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,592,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

