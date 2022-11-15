Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $449.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

