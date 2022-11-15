Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Cut by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6 %

JNJ stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day moving average of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $449.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.