Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

JLL opened at $159.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

