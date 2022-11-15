Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 111,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 219,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

