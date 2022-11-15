K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 30,003 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £34,503.45 ($40,544.59).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 14,628 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £17,261.04 ($20,283.24).

On Friday, October 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,845 ($2,168.04).

On Friday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900 ($43,360.75).

On Friday, September 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 29,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £37,410 ($43,960.05).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:KBT opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.36) on Tuesday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 181 ($2.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.67 million and a PE ratio of 14.44.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

