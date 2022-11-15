K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Down 1.4%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 51,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 76,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNTNF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

