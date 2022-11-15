Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kellogg

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

