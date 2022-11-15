Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.