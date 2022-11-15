Kenneth M. Young Buys 26,713 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 26,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $123,414.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,714.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Read More
