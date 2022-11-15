Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.98.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

About Keyera

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.70%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.