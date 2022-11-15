Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.