KINS Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Shares Down 0.1%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KINS Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About KINS Technology Group

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

