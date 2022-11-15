KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.16.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $377.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.13. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

