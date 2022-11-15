Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($39.18) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.53) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.91) to €16.10 ($16.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

