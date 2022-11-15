Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 11.4% in October

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KEP stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.