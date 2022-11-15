Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The company traded as low as $59.17 and last traded at $60.98. Approximately 2,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 87,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRUS. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,682,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 12.5% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 0.5 %

About Kura Sushi USA

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $638.23 million, a P/E ratio of -819.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

