Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 429,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,514,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,266,000 after buying an additional 272,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 232,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard Announces Dividend

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.