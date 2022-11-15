LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 47,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,316,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,599.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,483 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.60.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

