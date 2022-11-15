Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Life Storage by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 69,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 54,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 126,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

