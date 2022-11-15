Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading 13.5% Higher

Shares of Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. 5,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 68,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Light Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.

