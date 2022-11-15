Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Up 3.5%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.89. 906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.
