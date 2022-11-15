Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 2.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

