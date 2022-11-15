Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 6.2 %

LOB stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 2.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

