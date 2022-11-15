Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Up 5.2%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 3,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 134,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Lojas Renner Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

