LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LXP opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

