Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 6.6 %

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

