Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 259,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

