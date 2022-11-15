Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
