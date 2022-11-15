Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MAR opened at $159.53 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.50.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

