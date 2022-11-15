Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.65. Matterport shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 22,241 shares.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Trading Down 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $986.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.